A cég igyekszik minden tőle telhetőt megtenni a ukrán dolgozóiért.

"Azokra az emberekre gondolok, akik most veszélyben vannak, és csatlakozom azokhoz, akik a békéért kiáltanak" - írja Tim Cook a Twitteren.

 

Az Ukrajnával kapcsolatos fejleményeket ezen a linken követheti.

QP | Quality Placement