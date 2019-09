Eldőlt: Trócsányi és a román biztosjelölt is lapátra került

Proud to see @EP_Legal confirms it decision: #Trocsanyi & Plumb not suitable to be Commissioners.



Proud to see @Europarl_EN stand ground & reject this symbol of #Fidesz #corrupt practices.



Now the ball goes to @vonderleyen: were 2 rejections enough or will she try to push fwd? pic.twitter.com/k0zD5FcrTN